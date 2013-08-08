banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2012 (8)
August (1)

Happy Birthday, Julia!
Wednesday, August 15, 2012
May (1)

EMR - Electronic Medical Records
Wednesday, May 9, 2012
April (1)

Step 1 - Shoot myself
Thursday, April 5, 2012
March (1)

Dinner Dare, pt 1
Monday, March 19, 2012
January (4)

Who's Got It Better Than Us?
Saturday, January 14, 2012

Tasting Menu - January 11, 2012
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Food Labeling
Friday, January 6, 2012

Filtering - That Alfredo Guy...
Wednesday, January 4, 2012
2011 (28)
December (1)

So Unbelievably Mad Right Now.
Tuesday, December 6, 2011
November (2)

33 Years of Destroying Closet Doors
Monday, November 28, 2011

Filtering - Sous Vide
Wednesday, November 9, 2011
September (3)

DADT & An awesome video.
Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Hungry
Friday, September 16, 2011

Defending Serena
Monday, September 12, 2011
August (3)

Fair Compensation
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 10, 2011
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 3, 2011
Wednesday, August 3, 2011
July (5)

Tasting Menu - July 27, 2011
Wednesday, July 27, 2011

A Thrill, A Rush, A Change of Plans
Thursday, July 21, 2011

Tasting Menu - July 20, 2011
Wednesday, July 20, 2011

Feeding Controversy
Sunday, July 10, 2011

Avoiding Taxes
Tuesday, July 5, 2011
June (1)

Drunk Tennis
Monday, June 20, 2011
May (2)

I Want An Empty Waiting Room
Tuesday, May 31, 2011

About time!
Tuesday, May 24, 2011
April (2)

The Things I've Learned (so far)...
Thursday, April 21, 2011

Love Sucks, Play Hard.
Thursday, April 7, 2011
March (5)

School Lunches
Thursday, March 17, 2011

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Food Science Blog For...
Friday, March 11, 2011

But You're A Med Student!
Tuesday, March 8, 2011

Filtering - Equipment
Friday, March 4, 2011

Blurring The Lines - Part I
Thursday, March 3, 2011
February (2)

The Future of Food...?
Thursday, February 3, 2011

My Biggest Mistake - Oenology Edition
Tuesday, February 1, 2011
January (2)

Filtering - Maillard, Water & Errata
Tuesday, January 25, 2011

Filtering - Saucing It Up
Tuesday, January 11, 2011
2010 (4)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 2
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

JaySeeDub
School of Medicine
Dub C Med School CA USA

A med & grad student who used to work the line in LA, NYC, SF and Napa talking about the science of cooking and cooking with science. Harold McGee's On Food And Cooking - The Science and Lore of the Kitchen never satisfied my kitchen curiosity and more than one Chef grew exasperated with my asking "Why?" I'll try to stay on topic, but you may see a kvetch or two about the school & hospital.

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

definitions molecular gastronomy senses feel recipe taste recipes sauces textures filtering maillard ranting food issues gastrophysicists equipment musings theme post distractions alfredo food labels gastrophysics tasting menu tennis med school aids san francisco finance niners foie gras private equity ramblings salt history wtf dinner dare school step 1 rant
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by BeckonsAttore in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

Well, so emr software has it's problems, not like making them public wouldn't cause them any more trouble as it normally would in a paranoid mind, as this yannisguerra's perspective here. I've delv. . .Read More
Aug 08, 2013, 9:35am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

I'd gladly take on that burden if you were my roomie ;) . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 4:25pm
Comment by JaySeeDub in Happy Birthday, Julia!

If it makes you feel any better, it could be worse. My roommates complain about expanding waistlines. . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 2:33pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

Your posts always make me so hungry and its 9am! I saw that amazon now has reruns of "The French Chef" available for streaming.  It made me want to go back and check some of them out.  I remember. . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 8:15am
Comment by yannisguerra in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

I feel your pain. It is really bad. Even worse when half of those pages are non important informations (like 5 copies of the same lab, including who ordered it, when, where, etc) So wastefu. . .Read More
May 10, 2012, 6:56pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Dinner Dare, pt 1
Monday, March 19, 2012

I love this weather. The sharp, cold Bay Area rain. The rain that turns gutters into miniature rivers of brown, and city streets slick. The pavement at the Embarcadero Center shines just a little bit more in the rain. The windows overlooking Parnassus sheet with water and are refreshingly cool to the touch in the middle of a shift. The crisp, clean air that makes a walk through the Mt. Sutro Reserve a treat. The canopies of trees shielding you from the rain, but not that smell of fresh damp. After a "winter" with temps  upwards of 70F (20C), the rain has been glorious. It never lasts long enough. And I dread the allergies to come. Still, the rain is welcome. Sharp. Cool. Clean.

The one pain I've had with the rain is that I've had dinner reservations most of this week. And there's just no classy way to pull off the "got splashed by a taxi and now the right pantleg is soaked with gutter water" look. The plus side is that school is reimbursing me for dinner at some nice places. After all those dinners, though, I've been craving something a little less...fussy. And I can't think of anything more un-fussy than a bowl of pho. The rich, savory broth. That slurp of noodle. The sharp freshness of basil. The heat of chili sauce. All of these things together create an amazing counterpoint to the sharp, cool, clean rain. 

Don't get me wrong. Pho isn't easy. A lot of dishes aren't easy. And many times people mistake "simple" or "un-fussy" with "easy." I don't do easy. Nothing good is every easy. Would I make this dish during the weekday? Yes. Would I make the broth during the weekday? Hell no. The broth is key for pho. Where the noodles are body, and the thin slices of meat and garnishes are treats, the broth is the heart and soul of the dish. No matter how high quality the noodles or thin slices of meat or other accoutrements are, if the broth is bad the entire dish is bad.

Broth

  • 2.5kg (5.5lbs) beef knuckle (if you can't get beef knuckle, you can substitute london broil)
  • 1.5kg (3.3lbs) marrow bones
  • 1 daikon radish sliced
  • 1 large onion sliced
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 stick cinnamon
  • 60g whole star anise
  • 60g fresh ginger
  • 15g sugar
  • 20g black peppercorns
  • water
  • salt
  • fish sauce
  • crushed black pepper
  • olive oi
    Pho broth
    Credit: J.C.W.
    l

 

  1. Salt the beef knuckle and place in large stock pot. Cover in water. Should be around 7-8L of water. Bring to a boil, uncovered, and then let simmer for 2 hours.
  2. Set oven to 400F/205C. Rub marrow bones with olive oil and set on a sheet pan in preheated oven for 45 minutes.
  3. Skim the pot of all floating material. Add onions, daikon and roasted marrow bones. Tie up cinnamon, star anise, ginger, peppercorns in cheesecloth and add to pot. Add sugar. Splash with fish sauce. Continue to allow the broth to simmer for at least another 4 hours. Taste for salt, pepper and fish sauce, adding if needed. Strain out all solid materials from broth. Discard solids. The beef knuckle will have given up most of its flavor, but if you like well done, boiled beef help yourself.
  4. At this point, you can either serve the broth with noodles or allow to cool and then freeze/refrigerate for use later on. Ice cube trays are great for this. Alternately, you can freeze them in 1 cup aliquots with freezer bags. If you do freeze broth and then warm it up, please do not re-freeze it.
  5. If serving, place flat rice noodles in another pot of boiling water. Cook for 5 minutes and place in bowl. Top with thai basil, cilantro, thin sliced onions, bean sprouts, peppers, sriracha and thinly sliced raw beef or par cooked prawns or whatever protein you want. Pour hot broth over noodles and garnishes. 

Now, I have a confession to make about this recipe. This isn't how I always make it. I'm a scrap hoarder. Every piece of protein I've prepped. Every vegetable I've chopped. I save the scraps in the freezer. And they go into my broths and stocks. The ingredients I've listed above? They're always in the broth. But sometimes the trimmings from a tritip or maybe some dungeness crab shells make their way into this broth. That is the great versitility of homemade broths and stocks. Everything you add to them adds to the flavor and complexity. Unlike dishes where adding another ingredient just muddies and dirties the finished product, broths and stocks take the best parts and mix them together when they're well tended and fed.

It's going to continue to be cool and wet in the Bay Area for the next few days. I'm certainly looking forward to the cold, sharp wet. Sure, I won't be able to play tennis for a few days, but I think I can manage to console myself with a few steaming hot bowls of pho instead.

Bowl of pho with prawns
Credit: J.C.W.

This post has been viewed: 1771 time(s)

Tags:     
Previous: Who's Got It Better Than Us?
View Post List
Next: Step 1 - Shoot myself
Blog Comments
Page: 1
Follow the blog comments feed here.
Carri

Guest Comment
Mon, Mar 19, 2012, 8:31 am CDT

Try roasting your ginger knob and onion with the marrow bones...adds a whole extra layer of flavor! Pho is awesome.

 


JaySeeDub
Dub C Med School
Rate Post:

Like 0 Dislike
Tue, Mar 20, 2012, 4:54 am CDT

I forgot about that step. Yes. Absolutely roast the ginger and onions with the marrow bones. Thank you for the reminder, Carri!

Volunteering Blog

Guest Comment
Mon, Apr 02, 2012, 12:10 am CDT

In the Broth, do we add Spaghetti or Noodle?? The noodle in the picture looks good!!


JaySeeDub
Dub C Med School
Rate Post:

Like 0 Dislike
Mon, Apr 02, 2012, 9:20 pm CDT

Add pho noodles. You can find them at asian markets. They'll be in plastic bags labelled as "banh pho." Bring a separate pot of water to a boil, and cook the noodles until just starting to get tender. They cook quickly, maybe 30-45 seconds and then put them in a bowl and cover with the broth. 

Page: 1
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends