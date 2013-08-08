banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2012 (8)
August (1)

Happy Birthday, Julia!
Wednesday, August 15, 2012
May (1)

EMR - Electronic Medical Records
Wednesday, May 9, 2012
April (1)

Step 1 - Shoot myself
Thursday, April 5, 2012
March (1)

Dinner Dare, pt 1
Monday, March 19, 2012
January (4)

Who's Got It Better Than Us?
Saturday, January 14, 2012

Tasting Menu - January 11, 2012
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Food Labeling
Friday, January 6, 2012

Filtering - That Alfredo Guy...
Wednesday, January 4, 2012
2011 (28)
December (1)

So Unbelievably Mad Right Now.
Tuesday, December 6, 2011
November (2)

33 Years of Destroying Closet Doors
Monday, November 28, 2011

Filtering - Sous Vide
Wednesday, November 9, 2011
September (3)

DADT & An awesome video.
Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Hungry
Friday, September 16, 2011

Defending Serena
Monday, September 12, 2011
August (3)

Fair Compensation
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 10, 2011
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 3, 2011
Wednesday, August 3, 2011
July (5)

Tasting Menu - July 27, 2011
Wednesday, July 27, 2011

A Thrill, A Rush, A Change of Plans
Thursday, July 21, 2011

Tasting Menu - July 20, 2011
Wednesday, July 20, 2011

Feeding Controversy
Sunday, July 10, 2011

Avoiding Taxes
Tuesday, July 5, 2011
June (1)

Drunk Tennis
Monday, June 20, 2011
May (2)

I Want An Empty Waiting Room
Tuesday, May 31, 2011

About time!
Tuesday, May 24, 2011
April (2)

The Things I've Learned (so far)...
Thursday, April 21, 2011

Love Sucks, Play Hard.
Thursday, April 7, 2011
March (5)

School Lunches
Thursday, March 17, 2011

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Food Science Blog For...
Friday, March 11, 2011

But You're A Med Student!
Tuesday, March 8, 2011

Filtering - Equipment
Friday, March 4, 2011

Blurring The Lines - Part I
Thursday, March 3, 2011
February (2)

The Future of Food...?
Thursday, February 3, 2011

My Biggest Mistake - Oenology Edition
Tuesday, February 1, 2011
January (2)

Filtering - Maillard, Water & Errata
Tuesday, January 25, 2011

Filtering - Saucing It Up
Tuesday, January 11, 2011
2010 (4)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 1
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

JaySeeDub
School of Medicine
Dub C Med School CA USA

A med & grad student who used to work the line in LA, NYC, SF and Napa talking about the science of cooking and cooking with science. Harold McGee's On Food And Cooking - The Science and Lore of the Kitchen never satisfied my kitchen curiosity and more than one Chef grew exasperated with my asking "Why?" I'll try to stay on topic, but you may see a kvetch or two about the school & hospital.

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

definitions molecular gastronomy senses feel recipe taste recipes sauces textures filtering maillard ranting food issues gastrophysicists equipment musings theme post distractions alfredo food labels gastrophysics tasting menu tennis med school aids san francisco finance niners foie gras private equity ramblings salt history wtf dinner dare school step 1 rant
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by BeckonsAttore in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

Well, so emr software has it's problems, not like making them public wouldn't cause them any more trouble as it normally would in a paranoid mind, as this yannisguerra's perspective here. I've delv. . .Read More
Aug 08, 2013, 9:35am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

I'd gladly take on that burden if you were my roomie ;) . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 4:25pm
Comment by JaySeeDub in Happy Birthday, Julia!

If it makes you feel any better, it could be worse. My roommates complain about expanding waistlines. . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 2:33pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

Your posts always make me so hungry and its 9am! I saw that amazon now has reruns of "The French Chef" available for streaming.  It made me want to go back and check some of them out.  I remember. . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 8:15am
Comment by yannisguerra in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

I feel your pain. It is really bad. Even worse when half of those pages are non important informations (like 5 copies of the same lab, including who ordered it, when, where, etc) So wastefu. . .Read More
May 10, 2012, 6:56pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Step 1 - Shoot myself
Thursday, April 5, 2012

I've been sick. My allergies are acting up. I am tired. I am harried. I haven't been able to play tennis in almost 3 weeks. Really play. Not just rally for someone who is kinda at my level or below. I am ready to blow my top and I've been snarking at everyone around me. And I'm pretty sure the next person who gets us all publicly excoriated on the floor or in lecture or in lab is going to go missing, because I will dump their body in a giant vat of solvent.

Whomever decided Step 1 should be taken after the 2nd year, and that we should still have final exams should be beaten to death with a baseball bat and have their body dumped somewhere in the Nevada desert. Sure, the exams cover "basic" science - anatomy, micro, biochem, pathology, pharmacology, behavioral science, genetics and immunology. But the score determines matching for residency. And I'd like to get above the minimum 188 (out of 260). And into a decent residency match.

I don't want to study for finals or Step 1 anymore. All I want to do is drink cold, cold Ricard, slurp oysters and work on getting a one-handed backhand as flashy, precise, powerful and pretty as Richard Gasquet's.

...I guess I should go back to reading.

This post has been viewed: 1168 time(s)

Tags:       
Previous: Dinner Dare, pt 1
View Post List
Next: EMR - Electronic Medical Records
Blog Comments
Page: 1
Follow the blog comments feed here.

Brian Krueger, PhD
Columbia University Medical Center
Rate Post:

Like 0 Dislike
Thu, Apr 05, 2012, 6:31 pm CDT

Hang in there, buddy.  I don't envy any of that testing you have to go through!

Page: 1
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends