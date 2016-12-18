Some math...Or why posting the median salary of genders in the White House doesn't help Republicans

Brian Krueger is the owner, creator and coder of LabSpaces by night and Next Generation Sequencer by day. He is currently the Director of Genomic Analysis and Technical Operations for the Institute for Genomic Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. In his blog you will find articles about technology, molecular biology, and editorial comments on the current state of science on the internet.
My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.
Please wait while my tweets load
How AAAS and Science magazine really feel about sexual harassment cases in science
I recently posted a picture of the congressional vote count for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act showing the absolutely disgusting bi-partisan divide over this vote in 2009. Republicans should be ashamed.
However, someone added a link to an Examiner article posted a few days ago that said the Obama White House paid women 15% less in 2011. The article essentially says that Obama is a massive hypocrite and Democrats are truly the ones waging the war against women. If you read not very far into this story, they say the numbers are based on median salary, not the mean, and it's not classified by job title OR GS class (which would really get at equal pay for equal work - the whole point of the Ledbetter act!). Unfortunately, when I went to grab the data from the White House page, it didn't list GS class or gender. It'd be a lot more accurate to use GS class for this type of analysis because that takes into account the amount of experience a person has in each position, but doing the averages by job titles is still MUCH better than taking the median of the salaries. In a profession such as US politics which is dominated by men, it's not surprising that a MEDIAN is going to be much higher for men than women.
To do this extremely basic analysis, I took out any specialist job titles for which there was no other direct comparison. I then went through all of the names and added a gender association (Had to plug a few into a baby name site, the Obama White House is pretty diverse!). After that I found the Male and Female average wage for each job title and then calculated the wage skew by gender (just the percent difference, negative numbers mean that the number favors the female salary). You can see the data below:
|Ave Female
|Ave Male
|Female/Male Skew
|ANALYST
|$46926.00
|$42000.00
|-11.72857143
|ASSISTANT DIRECTOR
|$50333.33
|$50000.00
|-0.666666667
|ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE CLERK
|$103871.50
|n/a
|ASSISTANT PRESS SECRETARY
|$84250.00
|$84250.00
|0
|ASSISTANT SPEECHWRITER
|$50000.00
|n/a
|ASSISTANT STAFF SECRETARY
|$60000.00
|$65000.00
|7.692307692
|ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE CLERK
|$74958.00
|$77040.00
|2.702492212
|ASSOCIATE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
|$90000.00
|$90000.00
|0
|ASSOCIATE COUNSEL
|$114000.00
|n/a
|ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR
|$63290.67
|$49666.67
|-27.43087248
|COORDINATOR
|$45000.00
|$45000.00
|0
|DEPUTY ASSOCIATE COUNSEL FOR PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL
|$94358.50
|$104769.50
|9.937052291
|DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR
|$56316.67
|$61200.00
|7.979302832
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR
|$70000.00
|$75000.00
|6.666666667
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY SOCIAL SECRETARY
|$65000.00
|$66300.00
|1.960784314
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF CABINET AFFAIRS
|$80000.00
|$80000.00
|0
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL CONTENT
|$62500.00
|n/a
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS
|$92920.00
|n/a
|DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT
|$92000.00
|$92920.00
|0.99009901
|EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
|$49833.33
|$45000.00
|-10.74074074
|INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR
|$54753.90
|$43186.25
|-26.78549307
|LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANT
|$42000.00
|$45000.00
|6.666666667
|PERSONAL AIDE TO THE PRESIDENT
|$95000.00
|$95000.00
|0
|POLICY ADVISOR
|$88746.33
|$55080.00
|-61.12260954
|POLICY ANALYST
|$45000.00
|$45000.00
|0
|POLICY ASSISTANT
|$58388.14
|n/a
|PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHWRITER
|$75000.00
|n/a
|PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST
|$84855.00
|$62253.00
|-36.30668402
|PRESS ASSISTANT
|$42750.00
|$45000.00
|5
|PRIORITY PLACEMENT DIRECTOR
|$72000.00
|$72000.00
|0
|RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST
|$53456.43
|$54004.29
|1.014469751
|REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
|$70000.00
|$70000.00
|0
|RESEARCHER
|$46250.00
|n/a
|SENIOR ANALYST
|$42565.00
|$42565.00
|0
|SENIOR POLICY ADVISOR
|$118660.25
|$105855.29
|-12.09666971
|SENIOR SCHEDULER
|$58000.00
|n/a
|SENIOR WRITER
|$50000.00
|$50000.00
|0
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT
|$80934.00
|$58394.00
|-38.59985615
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT AND ADVANCE LEAD
|$57000.00
|$56333.33
|-1.183431953
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT AND PRESS LEAD
|$50000.00
|$53333.33
|6.25
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE CHIEF OF STAFF
|$60000.00
|$50000.00
|-20
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT
|$130500.00
|$130500.00
|0
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL SPEECHWRITER
|$100000.00
|$100000.00
|0
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY
|$130500.00
|n/a
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS
|$130500.00
|$124800.00
|-4.567307692
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL
|$109333.33
|SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE SENIOR ADVISOR
|$61200.00
|$60000.00
|-2
|STAFF ASSISTANT
|$42000.00
|$42600.00
|1.408450704
|Average
|$70016.07
|$70757.78
|1.048232212
|Average Minus Gender Absent Jobs
|$70113.17
|$67271.64
|-4.223970169
So if we take the raw average for each gender, women made 1% less in the Obama White House than men did. If you remove the high paying jobs for which women don't hold a similar position, the skew is 4% in the favor of women.
Now, let's get this straight, I'm not arguing that there isn't a glass ceiling in Washington. It's definitely a male dominated arena which women are just now beginning to break into. This is even represented in table above by the high paying positions for which multiple men have jobs with no equally employed female counterpart. However, I don't think taking the median salary for everyone in the White House staff and calculating a 15% wage skew is a fair assesment either.
This post has been viewed: 16763 time(s)
That is fantastic blog keep posting. mobdroapkdownload . . .Read More
I appreciate you and hopping for some more informative posts. happy new year 2019 new year 20. . .Read More
The rolex replica accomplished quality, added than Swiss made, Replica watches awash are Japanese made. We advertise alone the Read More
very happy to read that nice and usefull content thanks for share. العاب فلاش العاب Read More
And what about the 8,000 "patients" he has treated? - Mike Montesinos . . .Read More