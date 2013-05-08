Multiple sclerosis: multiple perspectives

banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2013 (2)2012 (29)
December (1)November (2)

Give thanks this Thursday—and always
Monday, November 19, 2012

"neuroBLOGical" turns 1!
Sunday, November 4, 2012
October (4)September (1)

Sight without seeing: Balint's syndrome
Sunday, September 16, 2012
August (2)

Catnip fever: why your cat acts high
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Paralyze your face, fight depression
Wednesday, August 1, 2012
July (2)June (4)May (3)April (2)March (3)February (2)

Seeing into the future? The neuroscience of déjà vu
Sunday, February 26, 2012

Your love is my drug
Tuesday, February 14, 2012
January (3)
2011 (7)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 1
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

Jordan Gaines
Neuroscience
Pennsylvania State University USA

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

adrenaline hypothalamus muscle stress strength acetylcholine botox botulinum emotion face facial feedback hypothesis decision-making gender perception relationship christmas amygdala animal behavior pituitary neuroscience optimism new years resolutions balints syndrome brain cognition recognition stroke vision happiness pets positivity rejection social welcome brains neuroblogical elephants hippocampus memory pain sfn11 mirror therapy arthritis illusion full moon circadian rhythm lunacy sleep christmas shopping empathy sad retail therapy autism development spatial hemispatial neglect brain damage dopamine reward love valentines day temporal lobe deja vu speechjammer psychology speech cortex ecstasy mdma drugs british columbia neurotoxin clostridium botulinum botulism coffee caffeine stimulant adenosine attention culture focus science science writing blogging spinal cord neurodegeneration ms multiple sclerosis age aging immune immune cells immune system immune-modulating therapy therapy mri neuroanatomy narcolepsy flu virus 3 quarks daily writing blushing embarrassment sympathetic nervous system social media donors choose donation school children reliability stability halloween candy fear clowns gratitude health thanksgiving taste shopping sight entorhinal learning olfaction piriform smell
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by Sneha Mokashi in Smell and memory: old feelings in a new place

Your blog is perhaps one of the best pieces of science writings I have recently come across! Brilliant work ! I have been meaning to start something similar..now am inspired :) By the way- . . .Read More
May 08, 2013, 2:08pm
Comment by jimbot in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 2 of 5: Sight)

When you get to smell, I have some burning questions.   What's the scoop on that new car smell, and why does it make you want to buy?  :)   . . .Read More
Jan 28, 2013, 7:14pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 1 of 5: Taste)

Coolest series ever!  I can't wait for the next one. . . .Read More
Dec 10, 2012, 9:46am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

I'm starting as the Associate Director of the Genomic Analysis Facility at Duke University in two weeks!  Hopefully once things settle down I'll actually be able to write again and start recruitin. . .Read More
Nov 06, 2012, 7:20am
Comment by Jordan Gaines in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

Excellent! What's the new job? . . .Read More
Nov 05, 2012, 5:37pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Blogroll
Gaines, on Brains

Pregnancy Brain: A Neuroscientific Guide for the Expectant Mom (Part 2 of 2)

Feb 23, 2016, 5:30pm
H2SO4hurts

When Whole Genome Sequencing Doesn’t Give Us the Whole Genome

Mar 01, 2015, 1:00pm
Degrees of Uncertainty

MRS Fall Meeting Day 4

Dec 04, 2012, 7:32pm
Kitchen Hacking

Happy Birthday, Julia!

Aug 15, 2012, 6:00am
Evie's Sci Blog

Huge step for commercial space!

May 18, 2012, 9:39pm
Psycasm

Honours Psychology and Blogging (Day -01)

Feb 25, 2012, 12:00am
Canadian Girlpostdoc in America

For the math nerd in you.

Oct 29, 2011, 11:42am
The Wonderful World of Animals

Removing the fear

Oct 09, 2011, 10:55am
Biotech Bitchfest

Is bioinformatics the new hot career choice for scientists?

Sep 14, 2011, 1:54am
The Angry Scientist: A web comic

Desperate times

Jul 14, 2011, 8:33pm
basic space

All change! Basic space is on the move...

Jul 05, 2011, 7:28am
The Toughest Job You'll Ever Love

Science is Beautiful

Feb 19, 2011, 9:00am
Infectious Agents

Cold Fusion

Feb 01, 2011, 10:42am
Pondering Blather

Et tu Odysseyus?

Jan 11, 2011, 2:43pm
Academic Aspirations

*sigh*

Jan 07, 2011, 2:16pm
A Lady Scientist

Brand New Postdoc

Jan 04, 2011, 2:01pm
Daring Nucleic Adventures

Geektastic Gifts

Dec 14, 2010, 12:40pm
DamnGoodTechnician

The four words a scientist hates to hear:

Nov 02, 2010, 7:15am
themodernscientist on LabSpaces

"My New Favorite Toy" or "Why You NEED to Win the iPad from LabSpaces"

Oct 17, 2010, 4:51pm
Joanne Loves Science

Insects! Outreach and Three Books

Sep 28, 2010, 12:00am
From Bench to Business

Funding: How to get money to start up your biotech business

Aug 25, 2010, 9:00am
Life Beyond the Bench

Multiple sclerosis: multiple perspectives
Monday, May 7, 2012

Montel Williams and 400,000 other Americans face it everyday. Richard Pryor was confined to a wheelchair in the last few years of his life because of it. Symptoms range from weakness to bladder problems to difficulty talking. Indeed, multiple sclerosis, or MS, is one of the most well-known yet mysterious neurological conditions we know about.

MS and myelin
MS is an inflammatory disorder affecting the central nervous system (brain/spinal cord) and its ability for nerve cells to communicate with one another.

Our individual nerve cells (neurons) have a fatty substance called myelin surrounding the long conducting axon fiber. If you picture the axon like an extremely long hot dog, myelin resembles hot dog buns lined up along its length.

Myelin allows neuron communication to occur much more rapidly. Instead of generating action potentials (rapid electrical changes) along each point in the axon, the action potential can "jump" over the myelin. Instead, action potentials are regenerated only at each node of Ranvier (see above), where there are breaks in the myelin sheath.

In MS, however, the body's immune system attacks the myelin sheath, causing it to break down and scar tissue to form. This process is called "demyelination." As a result, communication slows significantly. Check out these teased axon fibers showing progressive demyelination (the myelin is stained black):

So why is this happening?
Why exactly does the immune system attack myelin in MS? The cause is not well-understood, but some interesting correlations have been found. (Remember: correlation does not mean causation!)


Richard Pryor's 1995 cover of People magazine• While not hereditary, there is a greater risk of MS if a family member has it, and variations in particular genes have been linked to the disease.
• The further from the equator, the higher the incidence of MS—perhaps due to decreased sunlight and vitamin D production.
• Exposure to stress, smoking, and toxins may increase the risk.
• A number of microbes and viruses have been proposed as causes, but none have been definitively proven.


Diagnosis
Due to widespread demyelination in the central nervous system, symptoms vary greatly: numbness, tingling, weakness, difficulty with balance/coordination, trouble speaking/swallowing, visual problems, and pain. Typically, these symptoms occur in increasingly worsening episodes, called relapses; illness, stress, and pregnancy can make one more susceptible to relapse.

Because of this range of symptoms, MS is typically diagnosed via biopsy to examine signs of demyelination (like the image above). A lumbar puncture ("spinal tap") can also test cerebrospinal fluid for IgG, an inflammatory marker found in 75-85% of MS sufferers.

Treatment and...hope for regeneration?
Depending on the person's systems, a range of drugs—from pain relievers to mood stabilizers to bowel movement enhancers—may be prescribed. Physical activity, including aerobic exercise and strength/balance training, are particularly important for slowing disease progression. Even medical marijuana has been shown to improve symptoms of severe pain and muscle spasms.

In January, a paper published in Cell Stem Cell by Franklin Robin's group at Cambridge found that applying monocytes from young mice can rescue demyelination.

Advanced age decreases the ability for humans and animals to re-myelinate their neurons. This barrier poses a particular problem in the aging population suffering from MS, for which demyelination occurs.

Franklin and colleagues used a technique called "toxin-induced focal demyelination" in order to remove myelin in the spinal cord, resembling multiple sclerosis. Demyelinated mice receiving young monocytes (3rd panel, left) demonstrated significantly more myelination than demyelinated mice not receiving monocytes (2nd panel). In fact, this remyelination was comparable to what was seen in young control mice (compare 1st and 3rd panel.

Says Franklin, "For individuals with MS, this means that in theory regenerative therapies will work throughout the duration of the disease."

What's the best way to treat MS: prevent it? Treat the symptoms? Try to reverse the problem? Given that we don't know the cause, it's difficult to say. While a cure may not be imminent, life expectancy of sufferers is only 5-10 years less than non-sufferers these days—a drastic improvement from the past.

Images courtesy Intermountain Medical Imaging, Generic Look, and People.

Ruckh JM, Zhao JW, Shadrach JL, van Wijngaarden P, Rao TN, Wagers AJ, & Franklin RJ (2012). Rejuvenation of regeneration in the aging central nervous system. Cell stem cell, 10(1), 96-103 PMID: 22226359

This post has been viewed: 1884 time(s)

Tags:             
Previous: Science: why I do it AND write it
View Post List
Next: MS blog follow-up: immune-modulating therapies
Blog Comments
Follow the blog comments feed here.
No comments recorded.
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends