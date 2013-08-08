banner
JaySeeDub
School of Medicine
Dub C Med School CA USA

A med & grad student who used to work the line in LA, NYC, SF and Napa talking about the science of cooking and cooking with science. Harold McGee's On Food And Cooking - The Science and Lore of the Kitchen never satisfied my kitchen curiosity and more than one Chef grew exasperated with my asking "Why?" I'll try to stay on topic, but you may see a kvetch or two about the school & hospital.

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

Post Tags

definitions molecular gastronomy senses feel recipe taste recipes sauces textures filtering maillard ranting food issues gastrophysicists equipment musings theme post distractions alfredo food labels gastrophysics tasting menu tennis med school aids san francisco finance niners foie gras private equity ramblings salt history wtf dinner dare school step 1 rant
Comment by BeckonsAttore in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

Well, so emr software has it's problems, not like making them public wouldn't cause them any more trouble as it normally would in a paranoid mind, as this yannisguerra's perspective here. I've delv. . .Read More
Aug 08, 2013, 9:35am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

I'd gladly take on that burden if you were my roomie ;)
Aug 15, 2012, 4:25pm
Comment by JaySeeDub in Happy Birthday, Julia!

If it makes you feel any better, it could be worse. My roommates complain about expanding waistlines.
Aug 15, 2012, 2:33pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

Your posts always make me so hungry and its 9am! I saw that amazon now has reruns of "The French Chef" available for streaming.  It made me want to go back and check some of them out.  I remember. . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 8:15am
Comment by yannisguerra in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

I feel your pain. It is really bad. Even worse when half of those pages are non important informations (like 5 copies of the same lab, including who ordered it, when, where, etc) So wastefu. . .Read More
May 10, 2012, 6:56pm
EMR - Electronic Medical Records
Wednesday, May 9, 2012

I hate seeing thick patient charts. They're unweildy, and if you're carrying a stack of them they tend to slide around. Sometimes crap pops ut of them. The pages are held together by brass fasteners, and constantly flipping through pages eventually tears pages. Then you have to use tape to fix the tears. And punch them back through those brass fasteners.

And the absolute worst part is that thick charts are still common. Especially with new patients. Why? Because when a patient moves from one office/hospital to another, and if the new office doesn't use the same exact EMR system as the previous place the digital records can't get transferred over. Not as a digital record anyway. Do you know what happens in that instance? Those records are printed. They don't always get printed at the new office or old office. Sometimes, they're printed at a "Health Information Exchange" which is basically a third party office that prints up digital records. These companies exist solely because they have multiple EMRs and will print all the electronic information to paper. And then mail off stacks of paper. Sometimes giant stacks of paper.

Now, I know what you're thinking. If you can install multiple instances of EMR software on a given system, why can't you just convert files over? Because the systems don't talk to each other! Each system uses its own file system. Its very own proprietary system. Now, I'm betting almost all of you use Word. Some of you may use OpenOffice or Google Docs to make .doc files, if not Word. Years ago there used to be this thing called "WordPerfect." It's actually still around. WordPerfect was the word processing software for a long time. It was incredibly popular for one reason - it was available for every operating system. Didn't matter if you were running Windows/DOS, Apple IIe/MacOS, *nix, AmigaOS. You could find a copy of WordPerfect. And it stored its files as .wp. The problem with WordPerfect was that it was part of a closed system. Something that Microsoft capitalized on. They allowed Word to open .wp files. Not only that, but they allowed Word to open up all sorts of non-MS word processing files. It's why Microsoft Office is the dominant Office suite, and will probably continue to be for a long time. Everything can open a .doc/.xls/.ppt/etc. Now .doc files weren't proprietary to Microsoft. Even WordPerfect made .doc files, but the formats were not the same. By making .doc a standard, Microsoft put itself ahead of its competitors. Not by making a more stable product, but by making a better product.

And that's what really ticks me off about EMRs. Not one vendor, not one company is standing up and going, "Hey. I'm gonna make this file system completely open." I have no idea why! It's not a security thing. Anyone with a text editor can open up any EMR file and read the contents. In between all the funky characters is going to be the patient information. It's not an ease of use thing. None of this is easy to use, all the systems are clunky. It's like we're back in the 80s when Apple decided they were going to take over the computing world with their broken, closed system.

So really, any developers for EMRs out there? I have a bone to pick with you. It'll probably be your own humerus bone, too. Because I will be beating you, your officers, your board, my board and my PI if I don't get satisfactory answers.

yannisguerra
Thu, May 10, 2012, 6:56 pm CDT

I feel your pain. It is really bad. Even worse when half of those pages are non important informations (like 5 copies of the same lab, including who ordered it, when, where, etc)

So wasteful

BeckonsAttore

Guest Comment
Thu, Aug 08, 2013, 9:35 am CDT

Well, so emr software has it's problems, not like making them public wouldn't cause them any more trouble as it normally would in a paranoid mind, as this yannisguerra's perspective here. I've delved into computer security and know full well that it in fact makes it more "secure" while making it open source. People learn from mistakes, catch errors andm any actually report the flaws so that they can be corrected. Where's the harm in that? I just don't get it. But I do agree, emr software could be greatly improved, I just don't see it happening without countless dollars being poured into something like that.

