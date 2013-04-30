Ranvier Returns

Hey everyone! I just wanted to write this to explain my absence.



In the last few weeks I left my job at the lab and decided to move back home to Ohio. I did this because I wanted more time to focus on what I really want to do, which is to write about science. The first step in that process, after the move, was to attend the science writer's workshop in Santa Fe, NM. I learned a lot there and came home feeling renewed and inspired. If you are reading this and are interested in getting into science writing yourself, I highly recommend you click that link above and apply to go to the workshop next year.



Over the next year I would like to write a lot more, but hopefully write for publications as well as here on this blog. So I'll be coming back with actual stories and new posts soon! I'm hoping to revise some of my older posts to make them better, too. If you want to stay up to date with me, follow me on twitter @NotesOfRanvier. I'll also be making a page on Facebook soon, too. So be on the look out!



Here are some photos from Santa Fe:

Prickly Pear Margaritas -- Yum!

I'm not really sure who this lady is or what she was doing but she looked cool so I took a picture.





More Notes of Ranvier soon.