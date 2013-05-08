My MRI experience

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!
"My New Favorite Toy" or "Why You NEED to Win the iPad from LabSpaces"
Today I participated in a brain imaging study! I laid in an MRI machine for 45 minutes and looked at pictures of chocolate while smelling chocolate odors. Tough life, right? (Hershey really is the sweetest place on Earth...even in the labs!)
The MRI machine is rather big, rather loud (I wore headphones), and...rather claustrophobic—but it operates on a rather GENIUS principle! My brain was imaged every two seconds; eventually, the images will be overlaid to create a complete picture of my brain, so it was important that I remain very still.
Some of you may have undergone an MRI so a doctor could examine a particular body part due to injury or to diagnose a problem. The MRI machine works on the principle of magnetism; essentially, the images you're seeing are comprised of the nuclei of the atoms in your body.
Pretty cool, huh?
Images courtesy Heart Healthy Women, Space Inspired, and PSU Hershey NMR Center.
It is interesting the internal bias that I have. Seeing mostly elderly patients or sick people, I looked at your MRI and said to myself Why does it look weird?
Then I realized that it looks weird because you are young and healthy.
Thanks for sharing!
Thanks! What do you typically see in the elderly/sick...lots of gaps?
Yes. Although I would describe it more as empty space. Your brain looks a lot more "plump".
I also had a couple MRI sessions while watching a video of someone throwing a tennis ball in different ways. I was so boring (and noisy!!!). The other part of the study involved me throwint a tennis ball in the same way.
I think the best of that experience is that I got a picture of my brain!! plus I got paid :)
