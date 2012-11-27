What's in an error bar anyways?

Standard deviation. Error bars. Significance. Confidence interval. No matter what you call it, or how you calculate it, science is about more than numerical results. It’s about context. What do those numbers MEAN? (Statistics pun intended.)

I may have mentioned before, but my college holds a weekly seminar where all students attend and take turns presenting their research. My college is very interdisciplinary: we have electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, physicists, materials scientists, chemists, chemical engineers, environmental scientists, epidemiologists, industrial hygienists, biologists, biological engineers, mathematicians, computer scientists, etc. I think the only hard sciences we're missing are geology and astronomy! So, as you might imagine these different fields have vastly different traditions.

As a physics undergraduate, for example, we would approximate a horse as a sphere. That’s a silly example, sure, but there are many times when there are misunderstandings between fields. “Annealing” to a molecular biologist is the hybridization of two strands of DNA. To a materials scientist is mean heating your sample to (usually) 100’s of ºC to rearrange the crystal structure. CV to an electrochemist is cyclic voltammetry, but to an electrical engineer is Capacitance-Voltage. CVD can be cardio-vascular disease or chemical vapor deposition. These can easily be explained away, but the different ways that these fields deal with error, is much more difficult.

When I took advanced physics lab as an undergraduate we learned about error propogation. There is an inherent error in your measurement (how accurate can you measure a value?) There is also a variation (how consistent is that measured value?) So maybe you can measure a meter stick to +/- 1mm that is one error. But also maybe every time you make a meter stick it is off by +/- 2mm. There are both errors you need to take into account as you calculate from these measurements and report your results. Makes sense to me.

But then I moved into this college with micro/molecular biologists, and electrical engineers. My research is at the intersection of the two and they both handle their experimentation very differently.

Let’s start with a biology example. Say you want to find out if cells will move towards a chemo-attractant source. You would plate some cells, introduce the source, and track how the cells move. You would track many cells, and come up with an average. You would compare this average directional movement to a plate of cells with no source and hopefully the directionality would be significantly different (based on a statistical analysis). You would also likely repeat these 5 times to make sure it isn’t a fluke. You can then say with some confidence if the cells prefer to move towards the source. To an electrical engineer though, you’re watching blobs move around on the screen!

An EE (at least in our college) is usually focused on making devices. For me, I’m in a biology lab trying to make solid state DNA sensors. I get frustrated when I can make a sensor that works, but then the next one doesn’t. For a biologist that’s not acceptable. There should be consistency (like the 5 replicates in the above example). However, an electrical engineer friend of mine quipped: “in our field, if it works once, you publish it!”

And that was really the root of the discussion last week. Biologists (and a lot of scientists) do NOT like that concept. The want some amount of error. The EE’s said they don’t have any. And that’s where I disagreed. While they don’t have the reproducibility of the biology experiment above, they do know their measurement error. They can measure the resistance values, for example, to pico or femto accuracy. That doesn’t faze them and goes without saying. My argument is that this DOES matter. That means something to a biologist. Of course, they will always prefer to see a lot of replicates, but if you can explain that for that ONE experiment, you are extremely confident about what you observed/measured, that means something.

Going back to my advanced physics lab, for a biologist it is hard to take into account measurement error, so we can counterbalance that with a ton of replicates. For an electrical engineer it is hard to get many replicates, but the measurement error is so small we can get significance that way. I don’t think either field is right or wrong, it is just what they’re used to and we need to be able to explain and justify those differences.

What do you think? How is error treated in your field? Love it or hate it?