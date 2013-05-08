banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2013 (2)2012 (29)
December (1)November (2)

Give thanks this Thursday—and always
Monday, November 19, 2012

"neuroBLOGical" turns 1!
Sunday, November 4, 2012
October (4)September (1)

Sight without seeing: Balint's syndrome
Sunday, September 16, 2012
August (2)

Catnip fever: why your cat acts high
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Paralyze your face, fight depression
Wednesday, August 1, 2012
July (2)June (4)May (3)April (2)March (3)February (2)

Seeing into the future? The neuroscience of déjà vu
Sunday, February 26, 2012

Your love is my drug
Tuesday, February 14, 2012
January (3)
2011 (7)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 2
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

Jordan Gaines
Neuroscience
Pennsylvania State University USA

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

adrenaline hypothalamus muscle stress strength acetylcholine botox botulinum emotion face facial feedback hypothesis decision-making gender perception relationship christmas amygdala animal behavior pituitary neuroscience optimism new years resolutions balints syndrome brain cognition recognition stroke vision happiness pets positivity rejection social welcome brains neuroblogical elephants hippocampus memory pain sfn11 mirror therapy arthritis illusion full moon circadian rhythm lunacy sleep christmas shopping empathy sad retail therapy autism development spatial hemispatial neglect brain damage dopamine reward love valentines day temporal lobe deja vu speechjammer psychology speech cortex ecstasy mdma drugs british columbia neurotoxin clostridium botulinum botulism coffee caffeine stimulant adenosine attention culture focus science science writing blogging spinal cord neurodegeneration ms multiple sclerosis age aging immune immune cells immune system immune-modulating therapy therapy mri neuroanatomy narcolepsy flu virus 3 quarks daily writing blushing embarrassment sympathetic nervous system social media donors choose donation school children reliability stability halloween candy fear clowns gratitude health thanksgiving taste shopping sight entorhinal learning olfaction piriform smell
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by Sneha Mokashi in Smell and memory: old feelings in a new place

Your blog is perhaps one of the best pieces of science writings I have recently come across! Brilliant work ! I have been meaning to start something similar..now am inspired :) By the way- . . .Read More
May 08, 2013, 2:08pm
Comment by jimbot in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 2 of 5: Sight)

When you get to smell, I have some burning questions.   What's the scoop on that new car smell, and why does it make you want to buy?  :)   . . .Read More
Jan 28, 2013, 7:14pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 1 of 5: Taste)

Coolest series ever!  I can't wait for the next one. . . .Read More
Dec 10, 2012, 9:46am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

I'm starting as the Associate Director of the Genomic Analysis Facility at Duke University in two weeks!  Hopefully once things settle down I'll actually be able to write again and start recruitin. . .Read More
Nov 06, 2012, 7:20am
Comment by Jordan Gaines in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

Excellent! What's the new job? . . .Read More
Nov 05, 2012, 5:37pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Blogroll
Gaines, on Brains

Pregnancy Brain: A Neuroscientific Guide for the Expectant Mom (Part 2 of 2)

Feb 23, 2016, 5:30pm
H2SO4hurts

When Whole Genome Sequencing Doesn’t Give Us the Whole Genome

Mar 01, 2015, 1:00pm
Degrees of Uncertainty

MRS Fall Meeting Day 4

Dec 04, 2012, 7:32pm
Kitchen Hacking

Happy Birthday, Julia!

Aug 15, 2012, 6:00am
Evie's Sci Blog

Huge step for commercial space!

May 18, 2012, 9:39pm
Psycasm

Honours Psychology and Blogging (Day -01)

Feb 25, 2012, 12:00am
Canadian Girlpostdoc in America

For the math nerd in you.

Oct 29, 2011, 11:42am
The Wonderful World of Animals

Removing the fear

Oct 09, 2011, 10:55am
Biotech Bitchfest

Is bioinformatics the new hot career choice for scientists?

Sep 14, 2011, 1:54am
The Angry Scientist: A web comic

Desperate times

Jul 14, 2011, 8:33pm
basic space

All change! Basic space is on the move...

Jul 05, 2011, 7:28am
The Toughest Job You'll Ever Love

Science is Beautiful

Feb 19, 2011, 9:00am
Infectious Agents

Cold Fusion

Feb 01, 2011, 10:42am
Pondering Blather

Et tu Odysseyus?

Jan 11, 2011, 2:43pm
Academic Aspirations

*sigh*

Jan 07, 2011, 2:16pm
A Lady Scientist

Brand New Postdoc

Jan 04, 2011, 2:01pm
Daring Nucleic Adventures

Geektastic Gifts

Dec 14, 2010, 12:40pm
DamnGoodTechnician

The four words a scientist hates to hear:

Nov 02, 2010, 7:15am
themodernscientist on LabSpaces

"My New Favorite Toy" or "Why You NEED to Win the iPad from LabSpaces"

Oct 17, 2010, 4:51pm
Joanne Loves Science

Insects! Outreach and Three Books

Sep 28, 2010, 12:00am
From Bench to Business

Funding: How to get money to start up your biotech business

Aug 25, 2010, 9:00am
Life Beyond the Bench

Paralyze your face, fight depression
Wednesday, August 1, 2012

I'm willing to bet you've made fun of the expression-less faces on heavily-Botoxed people.

With their vanished crow's feet, missing smile lines, lack of forehead wrinkles, and paralyzed cheeks, eventually we just can't tell whether Botox abusers are happy, sad, angry, worried, or just plain crazy. We can only assume the latter. 

As it turns out, this side effect may actually be a good thing for individuals with depression who are resistant to other forms of treatment. 

Back in March, I blogged about the neurochemistry of Botox (click here to read). Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin, a powerful neurotoxin which, in very small medical doses, functions to paralyze the muscles of the face (or wherever it's injected). On the other hand, severe botulism poisoning, which occurs primarily through food contamination, can result in paralysis of respiratory muscles, leading to respiratory arrest, coma, or death if untreated.

Botox functions by blocking the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from being released by the axon terminal of a neuron. Typically, acetylcholine binds to receptors on muscle, causing contraction; inhibiting this results in paralysis. 

In the 1890s, psychologist William James promoted his facial feedback hypothesis. James believed there was a link between physical facial expressions and emotional states. Indeed, a number of studies in the 1980s and '90s support this notion. 

In the May issue of the Journal of Psychiatric Researchresearchers M. Axel Wollmer and colleagues at the University of Basel in Switzerland reported that paralyzing the glabellar frown region—the area between the eyebrows—with Botox significantly improved symptoms in depressed individuals. 

The study included 30 participants, each of which had major depression and were unresponsive to traditional antidepressive medications. Fifteen individuals were assigned to receive a dose (five injections) of Botox, while the other fifteen received placebo (saline) injections. 

Six weeks after this single dose, individuals were assessed for depressive symptoms using the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Score. Researchers found that those who received Botox injections experienced a 47% decrease in depressive symptoms, compared to just 9% in the placebo group. This improvement remained over the 16-week study period.

This was the first randomized, controlled study on the effect of Botox on depression. 

As James proposed 120 years ago, we now have more evidence that facial muscles are not only critical in communicating emotion to others, but also for an individual to experience emotion for themselves. 

So the next time you pull a "Marcia Brady" and feel compelled to hold a crying vigil in front of the mirror, just try to crack a smile. Braces may not keep your spaghetti from tasting like lead, but the shiny grin may at least boost your mood. 

Images courtesy Listverse, JHU, and Teen Sleuth.

Wollmer MA, de Boer C, Kalak N, Beck J, Götz T, Schmidt T, Hodzic M, Bayer U, Kollmann T, Kollewe K, Sönmez D, Duntsch K, Haug MD, Schedlowski M, Hatzinger M, Dressler D, Brand S, Holsboer-Trachsler E, & Kruger TH (2012). Facing depression with botulinum toxin: a randomized controlled trial. Journal of psychiatric research, 46 (5), 574-81 PMID: 22364892

This post has been viewed: 8086 time(s)

Tags:             
Previous: Superhero science: tapping into our super-strength with adrenaline
View Post List
Next: Catnip fever: why your cat acts high
Blog Comments
Follow the blog comments feed here.
No comments recorded.
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends