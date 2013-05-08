It's that time of year again—support America's classrooms!

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!
"My New Favorite Toy" or "Why You NEED to Win the iPad from LabSpaces"
Every year around this time, science bloggers from all over unite as a single force (in a non-Twitter format, no less) at DonorsChoose.org. The science blogging networks engage in monetary battle, raising money to buy school supplies for needy classrooms across the country.
This challenge runs until November 5.
Check out the various projects put forth by science bloggers here and consider making a donation, no matter how small. If you cannot donate, spread the word by Facebook, Twitter, word of mouth, telepathy, etc.
Let's give kids what they need to get the education they deserve!
