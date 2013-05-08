"neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!
A year ago today, I began this blog, "neuroBLOGical"!
Having my blog hosted on LabSpaces has allowed me to interact with so many interesting, insightful, thoughtful, and questioning readers, scientists and non-scientists alike—which is exactly how I envisioned my audience when I set out to write about the latest neuroscience research and hot topics.
And so, readers, I ask you for a small birthday gift. In the tradition of science writer Ed Yong and the SciAm Blog Network that just turned 1 in July, I want to know—who are you?
Whether you openly follow my blog or whether you lurk quietly, I'd love for you to tell me a bit about yourself and why you read this blog in the comments section below:
Who are you?
What is your relationship to science?
What drew you to this blog, and how often do you read it?
Do you follow LabSpaces on Twitter and Facebook?
How am I doing? What do you like, and how can I improve?
These questions are a guide, not a strict format—write as much or as little as you want. I truly appreciate the feedback and opportunities I've received from everybody this past year, and I thank you all, as always, for reading. Stay neurosciencey!
