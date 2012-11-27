banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)
2012 (8)
December (2)

MRS Fall Meeting Day 4
Tuesday, December 4, 2012

MRS Fall Meeting Day 3
Monday, December 3, 2012
November (3)

MRS Fall Meeting Day 2
Wednesday, November 28, 2012

MRS Fall Meeting Day 1
Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Materials Research Society Fall Meeting
Tuesday, November 27, 2012
July (1)

What's in an error bar anyways?
Thursday, July 26, 2012
January (2)
2011 (7)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 1
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

Nick Fahrenkopf
Albany, New York

In 1955 while addressing the National Academy of Sciences Richard Feynman stated "Scientific knowledge is a body of statements of varying degrees of certainty." As usual, Feynman's statement was spot on, and holds true decades later. In his famous "Plenty of Room at the Bottom" lecture Feynman talked about what we now call nanotechnology, and all the different applications. Here I am, half a century later, working "at the bottom" and living in a world of uncertainty. I hope to share some of the exciting discoveries at the nanoscale and explain how they apply to my passion of biotechnology- as well as the everyday world. Learn more about Nicholas Fahrenkopf

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

error biology engineer scientist electrical engineering psychology law facilitated communication hoax graphene carbon nanotubes fullerenes nanotechnology engineering science education memristor protein biotechnology presentation tips conference memristors nanoparticles biosensor microfluidics biosensors sensor brain-computer interface
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by Nick Fahrenkopf in What's in an error bar anyways?

lkasdjfsaid: The difference is not in the fields of study, but rather in the two different types of work . . .Read More
Nov 27, 2012, 9:34am
Comment by Nick Fahrenkopf in What's in an error bar anyways?

Brian Krueger, PhDsaid: Since you're working on semiconductor sequencing, what do you think of Oxford Na. . .Read More
Nov 27, 2012, 9:28am
Comment by John in What's in an error bar anyways?

Good one . . .Read More
Oct 15, 2012, 12:42am
Comment by lkasdjf in What's in an error bar anyways?

The difference is not in the fields of study, but rather in the two different types of work being done.  In the example, the EE is making an new device,  -- i.e. developing a new type of technolo. . .Read More
Sep 07, 2012, 11:38am
Awesome Stuff
Thanks to Flickr users kevindooley and DESQie for their art I integrated into the blog's header image.
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Materials Research Society Fall Meeting
Tuesday, November 27, 2012

I was a little disappointed to see how little the MRS Fall Meeting was getting mentioned on Twitter, so I decided to summarize some of the cool things I learned day by day. Before I get started, though, why MRS? Materials research might not sound glamorous but without it we wouldn’t have the advanced electronics we have today. Indeed, work continues to advance the development of better, faster, cheaper electronic devices, but materials researchers also work on alternative energy (solar cells, fuel cells) and biomedical technology (stem cell engineering, diagnostic sensors). It is this broad array of topics that interests me, as well as the shear size of MRS. Monday night the poster sessions had over 500 posters. And there are different poster sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I end up finding more interesting talks than I can actually attend. So, what I’d like to do is show you all a sample of some of the most interesting things that I’ve come across for the four days I’m at MRS.

Side note: If you find or know anyone else covering this conference please send them my way. I'm on Twitter @NanoBioNick

 Update: You can read my day-by-day coverage here: Day 1 - Day 2 (slight rant) - Day 3 - Day 4 (food special)

Other coverage: MRS Meetings Blog - MRS On-Demand/Videos - #f12mrs on Twitter

This post has been viewed: 2495 time(s)

Tags:   
Previous: What's in an error bar anyways?
View Post List
Next: MRS Fall Meeting Day 1
Blog Comments
Follow the blog comments feed here.
No comments recorded.
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends