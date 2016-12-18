TwitterOauth API delete tweets

Brian Krueger is the owner, creator and coder of LabSpaces by night and Next Generation Sequencer by day. He is currently the Director of Genomic Analysis and Technical Operations for the Institute for Genomic Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. In his blog you will find articles about technology, molecular biology, and editorial comments on the current state of science on the internet.
My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.
If you're using the twitteroauth php library from Abraham Williams and trying to delete old tweets/retweets you need to construst the post() query as such:
$response = $connection->post('statuses/destroy/'.$tweetID, array()); ->Curl url output = statuses/destroy/$tweetID.json
This will NOT work:
$response = $connection->post('statuses/destroy/', array('id' => $tweetID)); -> Curl url output = statuses/destroy/.json
I hope others find this helpful.
