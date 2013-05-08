Using psychology to silence your enemies: the speech-jammer gun

Chances are you've been in a quiet, peaceful place, such as a library or work cubicle, concentrating intently on a task at hand, when suddenly someone's obnoxious ringtone goes off. That's bad enough. But then they answer it, and you're subjected to five or ten minutes of one-sided conversation, giggles, and abject, torturous curiosity. Don't you just want to shoot that person? Well, now you can.



And you won't even go to jail for it—for this new silencing gun, or "speech-jammer" uses not ammunition to do the trick, but psychology!

This past Thursday, Kazutaka Kurihara and Koji Tsukada of Japan presented their speech-jammer gun, a gadget that can force people into submissive silence from as far as 30 meters away.

Journal of fluency disorders, 33 (4), 291-305 PMID: Corey DM, & Cuddapah VA (2008). Delayed auditory feedback effects during reading and conversation tasks: gender differences in fluent adults.(4), 291-305 PMID: 19328981

NeuroImage, 39 (3), 1429-43 PMID: Tourville JA, Reilly KJ, & Guenther FH (2008). Neural mechanisms underlying auditory feedback control of speech.(3), 1429-43 PMID: 18035557