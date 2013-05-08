The deadly neurotoxin that is Botox

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!
All are very attractive options—particularly for the aging population, and particularly for those looking for a fast, relatively painless solution with little effort on our part.
But did you know that Botox—the quick fix solicited by 6 million Americans each year and 75% of celebrities over the age of 35—is composed of the same deadly toxin responsible for botulism poisoning that can cause paralysis and respiratory failure? Let's examine the mechanism behind this potentially deadly neurotoxin and why, for goodness' sakes, Botox can be used as a therapeutic despite its dangerous potential.
Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin, a protein produced by the bacteriumClostridium botulinum (below, left). With a relatively low LD50 of 40 nanograms, botulinum toxin (below, right) is one of the most powerful neurotoxins known today. That means that injecting just 40 ng of the toxin is lethal in 50% of the primate population in which it was tested. To put 40 ng in perspective: a gram is roughly the mass of a paperclip. A nanogram is one billionth of a gram.
Did your mother ever tell you to throw out dented cans? Clostridium botulinum is an anaerobic bacteria, meaning it does not need oxygen to survive. Any type of perforation in canned food can cause food-borne botulism due to Clostridium spore contamination, and the anaerobic environment of the can provides the perfect environment for germination and growth. Ingestion of botulinum toxin produced by these spores—not simply the spores themselves—can result in botulism poisoning. And the toxin is stubborn indeed—even boiling contaminated food for an extended period of time may not kill off the spores.
