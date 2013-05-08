The deadly neurotoxin that is Botox

banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2013 (2)2012 (29)
December (1)November (2)

Give thanks this Thursday—and always
Monday, November 19, 2012

"neuroBLOGical" turns 1!
Sunday, November 4, 2012
October (4)September (1)

Sight without seeing: Balint's syndrome
Sunday, September 16, 2012
August (2)

Catnip fever: why your cat acts high
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

Paralyze your face, fight depression
Wednesday, August 1, 2012
July (2)June (4)May (3)April (2)March (3)February (2)

Seeing into the future? The neuroscience of déjà vu
Sunday, February 26, 2012

Your love is my drug
Tuesday, February 14, 2012
January (3)
2011 (7)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 3
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

Jordan Gaines
Neuroscience
Pennsylvania State University USA

A blog on biology, psychology, cognition, learning, memory, aging, and everything in between. Explaining recent discoveries in neuroscience, translated to language we can all understand!

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

adrenaline hypothalamus muscle stress strength acetylcholine botox botulinum emotion face facial feedback hypothesis decision-making gender perception relationship christmas amygdala animal behavior pituitary neuroscience optimism new years resolutions balints syndrome brain cognition recognition stroke vision happiness pets positivity rejection social welcome brains neuroblogical elephants hippocampus memory pain sfn11 mirror therapy arthritis illusion full moon circadian rhythm lunacy sleep christmas shopping empathy sad retail therapy autism development spatial hemispatial neglect brain damage dopamine reward love valentines day temporal lobe deja vu speechjammer psychology speech cortex ecstasy mdma drugs british columbia neurotoxin clostridium botulinum botulism coffee caffeine stimulant adenosine attention culture focus science science writing blogging spinal cord neurodegeneration ms multiple sclerosis age aging immune immune cells immune system immune-modulating therapy therapy mri neuroanatomy narcolepsy flu virus 3 quarks daily writing blushing embarrassment sympathetic nervous system social media donors choose donation school children reliability stability halloween candy fear clowns gratitude health thanksgiving taste shopping sight entorhinal learning olfaction piriform smell
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by Sneha Mokashi in Smell and memory: old feelings in a new place

Your blog is perhaps one of the best pieces of science writings I have recently come across! Brilliant work ! I have been meaning to start something similar..now am inspired :) By the way- . . .Read More
May 08, 2013, 2:08pm
Comment by jimbot in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 2 of 5: Sight)

When you get to smell, I have some burning questions.   What's the scoop on that new car smell, and why does it make you want to buy?  :)   . . .Read More
Jan 28, 2013, 7:14pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in How stores trick our senses to make us buy more (Part 1 of 5: Taste)

Coolest series ever!  I can't wait for the next one. . . .Read More
Dec 10, 2012, 9:46am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

I'm starting as the Associate Director of the Genomic Analysis Facility at Duke University in two weeks!  Hopefully once things settle down I'll actually be able to write again and start recruitin. . .Read More
Nov 06, 2012, 7:20am
Comment by Jordan Gaines in "neuroBLOGical" turns 1!

Excellent! What's the new job? . . .Read More
Nov 05, 2012, 5:37pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Blogroll
Gaines, on Brains

Pregnancy Brain: A Neuroscientific Guide for the Expectant Mom (Part 2 of 2)

Feb 23, 2016, 5:30pm
H2SO4hurts

When Whole Genome Sequencing Doesn’t Give Us the Whole Genome

Mar 01, 2015, 1:00pm
Degrees of Uncertainty

MRS Fall Meeting Day 4

Dec 04, 2012, 7:32pm
Kitchen Hacking

Happy Birthday, Julia!

Aug 15, 2012, 6:00am
Evie's Sci Blog

Huge step for commercial space!

May 18, 2012, 9:39pm
Psycasm

Honours Psychology and Blogging (Day -01)

Feb 25, 2012, 12:00am
Canadian Girlpostdoc in America

For the math nerd in you.

Oct 29, 2011, 11:42am
The Wonderful World of Animals

Removing the fear

Oct 09, 2011, 10:55am
Biotech Bitchfest

Is bioinformatics the new hot career choice for scientists?

Sep 14, 2011, 1:54am
The Angry Scientist: A web comic

Desperate times

Jul 14, 2011, 8:33pm
basic space

All change! Basic space is on the move...

Jul 05, 2011, 7:28am
The Toughest Job You'll Ever Love

Science is Beautiful

Feb 19, 2011, 9:00am
Infectious Agents

Cold Fusion

Feb 01, 2011, 10:42am
Pondering Blather

Et tu Odysseyus?

Jan 11, 2011, 2:43pm
Academic Aspirations

*sigh*

Jan 07, 2011, 2:16pm
A Lady Scientist

Brand New Postdoc

Jan 04, 2011, 2:01pm
Daring Nucleic Adventures

Geektastic Gifts

Dec 14, 2010, 12:40pm
DamnGoodTechnician

The four words a scientist hates to hear:

Nov 02, 2010, 7:15am
themodernscientist on LabSpaces

"My New Favorite Toy" or "Why You NEED to Win the iPad from LabSpaces"

Oct 17, 2010, 4:51pm
Joanne Loves Science

Insects! Outreach and Three Books

Sep 28, 2010, 12:00am
From Bench to Business

Funding: How to get money to start up your biotech business

Aug 25, 2010, 9:00am
Life Beyond the Bench

The deadly neurotoxin that is Botox
Saturday, March 17, 2012

Banish crow's feet. Plump up the lips. Tighten sagging jowls.

All are very attractive options—particularly for the aging population, and particularly for those looking for a fast, relatively painless solution with little effort on our part.

But did you know that Botox—the quick fix solicited by 6 million Americans each year and 75% of celebrities over the age of 35—is composed of the same deadly toxin responsible for botulism poisoning that can cause paralysis and respiratory failure? Let's examine the mechanism behind this potentially deadly neurotoxin and why, for goodness' sakes, Botox can be used as a therapeutic despite its dangerous potential.

Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin, a protein produced by the bacteriumClostridium botulinum (below, left)With a relatively low LD50 of 40 nanograms, botulinum toxin (below, right) is one of the most powerful neurotoxins known today. That means that injecting just 40 ng of the toxin is lethal in 50% of the primate population in which it was tested. To put 40 ng in perspective: a gram is roughly the mass of a paperclip. A nanogram is one billionth of a gram.

 

Did your mother ever tell you to throw out dented cans? Clostridium botulinum is an anaerobic bacteria, meaning it does not need oxygen to survive. Any type of perforation in canned food can cause food-borne botulism due to Clostridium spore contamination, and the anaerobic environment of the can provides the perfect environment for germination and growth. Ingestion of botulinum toxin produced by these spores—not simply the spores themselves—can result in botulism poisoning. And the toxin is stubborn indeed—even boiling contaminated food for an extended period of time may not kill off the spores.

 
Botulism disrupts both voluntary muscle control and the autonomic nervous system. Symptoms of poisoning include double vision, eyelid drooping, loss of facial expression, inability to swallow, constipation, nausea, and difficulty talking. Weakness spreads throughout the the body, making it difficult to use the limbs. Eventually, severe botulism can result in paralysis of respiratory muscles, leading to respiratory arrest, coma, and death if untreated. Treatment includes immediate removal of food-borne contamination by inducing vomiting, followed by treatment with a horse-derived antitoxin that functions to block the action of circulating botulinum.

So...pretty dangerous, right? Though, at this point, you've likely made the connection between Botox and facial paralysis—after all, we've all seen Joan Rivers.
 
Let's take a look at the mechanism by which botulinum exerts its tenacious control over the nervous system. 
 
The heavy chain of the toxin (represented in green in the figure above) is responsible for targeting axon terminals, the ends of neurons where neurotransmitters are released. Once attached, the toxin is gobbled up by the neuron via endocytosis, by which a vesicle forms around the toxin and allows it to enter the cell.
 
The light chain of the toxin (represented in purple above) functions to cleave (disrupt the structure of) a protein called SNARE. Typically, SNARE allows neurotransmitter-containing vesicles to "dock" at the axon terminal and release neurotransmitter. 
 
In short, botulinum toxin inhibits neurotransmitter release from the axon terminal of a neuron, blocking communication. In muscles, release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine allows muscle contraction and movement (left). When this effect is blocked, paralysis occurs—the hallmark of botulism poisoning (right).
 
Botox injections are performed by doctors to treat a range of ailments: dystonia, migraine, severe sweating, and cosmetic correction, among others. Effects can last up to four months.
 
The concentration of Botox injected in patients is around 0.75 ng per 100 units, or roughly 1/5 of the estimated lethal dose in humans. 
 
But take heed: Botox injections may spread beyond the injection site, and are not for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or with neuromuscular or motor neuron diseases. Post-injection, 10% of patients experience eyelid drooping and blurred vision, and 60% of patients may have difficulty swallowing for up to a week after the procedure.
 
So the next time you see your favorite celebrity post-injection, looking particularly smooth-skinned and pouty-lipped, remember that they injected a deadly toxin into their body and likely had difficulty enjoying food for a couple days—all so that they could look younger just for you, adoring fan.
 
Images courtesy LA Times, Human Healths, Access Medicine, Connexions, JHU, CBS, and The Gloss.

Arnon, S. (2001). Botulinum Toxin as a Biological Weapon: Medical and Public Health Management JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 285 (8), 1059-1070 DOI: 10.1001/jama.285.8.1059

Frevert J (2010). Content of botulinum neurotoxin in Botox®/Vistabel®, Dysport®/Azzalure®, and Xeomin®/Bocouture®. Drugs in R&D, 10 (2), 67-73 PMID:20698714

This post has been viewed: 9230 time(s)

Tags:                 
Previous: Using psychology to silence your enemies: the speech-jammer gun
View Post List
Next: Coffee: a caffeinated chronicle
Blog Comments
Follow the blog comments feed here.
No comments recorded.
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends