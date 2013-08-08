banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2012 (8)
August (1)

Happy Birthday, Julia!
Wednesday, August 15, 2012
May (1)

EMR - Electronic Medical Records
Wednesday, May 9, 2012
April (1)

Step 1 - Shoot myself
Thursday, April 5, 2012
March (1)

Dinner Dare, pt 1
Monday, March 19, 2012
January (4)

Who's Got It Better Than Us?
Saturday, January 14, 2012

Tasting Menu - January 11, 2012
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Food Labeling
Friday, January 6, 2012

Filtering - That Alfredo Guy...
Wednesday, January 4, 2012
2011 (28)
December (1)

So Unbelievably Mad Right Now.
Tuesday, December 6, 2011
November (2)

33 Years of Destroying Closet Doors
Monday, November 28, 2011

Filtering - Sous Vide
Wednesday, November 9, 2011
September (3)

DADT & An awesome video.
Tuesday, September 20, 2011

Hungry
Friday, September 16, 2011

Defending Serena
Monday, September 12, 2011
August (3)

Fair Compensation
Wednesday, August 17, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 10, 2011
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Tasting Menu - August 3, 2011
Wednesday, August 3, 2011
July (5)

Tasting Menu - July 27, 2011
Wednesday, July 27, 2011

A Thrill, A Rush, A Change of Plans
Thursday, July 21, 2011

Tasting Menu - July 20, 2011
Wednesday, July 20, 2011

Feeding Controversy
Sunday, July 10, 2011

Avoiding Taxes
Tuesday, July 5, 2011
June (1)

Drunk Tennis
Monday, June 20, 2011
May (2)

I Want An Empty Waiting Room
Tuesday, May 31, 2011

About time!
Tuesday, May 24, 2011
April (2)

The Things I've Learned (so far)...
Thursday, April 21, 2011

Love Sucks, Play Hard.
Thursday, April 7, 2011
March (5)

School Lunches
Thursday, March 17, 2011

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Food Science Blog For...
Friday, March 11, 2011

But You're A Med Student!
Tuesday, March 8, 2011

Filtering - Equipment
Friday, March 4, 2011

Blurring The Lines - Part I
Thursday, March 3, 2011
February (2)

The Future of Food...?
Thursday, February 3, 2011

My Biggest Mistake - Oenology Edition
Tuesday, February 1, 2011
January (2)

Filtering - Maillard, Water & Errata
Tuesday, January 25, 2011

Filtering - Saucing It Up
Tuesday, January 11, 2011
2010 (4)
Rate This Post
Total votes: 0
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

JaySeeDub
School of Medicine
Dub C Med School CA USA

A med & grad student who used to work the line in LA, NYC, SF and Napa talking about the science of cooking and cooking with science. Harold McGee's On Food And Cooking - The Science and Lore of the Kitchen never satisfied my kitchen curiosity and more than one Chef grew exasperated with my asking "Why?" I'll try to stay on topic, but you may see a kvetch or two about the school & hospital.

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

definitions molecular gastronomy senses feel recipe taste recipes sauces textures filtering maillard ranting food issues gastrophysicists equipment musings theme post distractions alfredo food labels gastrophysics tasting menu tennis med school aids san francisco finance niners foie gras private equity ramblings salt history wtf dinner dare school step 1 rant
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by BeckonsAttore in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

Well, so emr software has it's problems, not like making them public wouldn't cause them any more trouble as it normally would in a paranoid mind, as this yannisguerra's perspective here. I've delv. . .Read More
Aug 08, 2013, 9:35am
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

I'd gladly take on that burden if you were my roomie ;) . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 4:25pm
Comment by JaySeeDub in Happy Birthday, Julia!

If it makes you feel any better, it could be worse. My roommates complain about expanding waistlines. . . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 2:33pm
Comment by Brian Krueger, PhD in Happy Birthday, Julia!

Your posts always make me so hungry and its 9am! I saw that amazon now has reruns of "The French Chef" available for streaming.  It made me want to go back and check some of them out.  I remember. . .Read More
Aug 15, 2012, 8:15am
Comment by yannisguerra in EMR - Electronic Medical Records

I feel your pain. It is really bad. Even worse when half of those pages are non important informations (like 5 copies of the same lab, including who ordered it, when, where, etc) So wastefu. . .Read More
May 10, 2012, 6:56pm
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Happy Birthday, Julia!
Wednesday, August 15, 2012

Science is facts; just as houses are made of stones, so is science made of facts; but a pile of stones is not a house and a collection of facts is not necessarily science.

~~ Henri Poincare

Science is organized knowledge. Wisdom is organized life.

~~ Immanuel Kant

The sciences are not like Minerva, who sprang fully armed from the brain of Jupiter; they are the daughters of time, and take shape very gradually, at first by the assembling of methods developed through experience, and then later by the discovery of principles which have been deduced from the combining of these methods.

~~ Brillat-Savarin

 

Julia Child was my babysitter. Ok, not really. But after school, I’d turn on the TV and do homework with GI Joe and Transformers on. And then the news would start, so I’d change the channel - straight to channel 9 where Julia was. Sometimes it was reruns of her classic “The French Chef,” sometimes it was her and some chef I had not heard of until he’d popped up on the television with her. I’ll be honest; I didn’t watch the show for the cooking. Not at first. I thought her voice was just incredibly amusing. I didn’t find it funny. I thought it was just this incredibly warm and refined way of speaking – voice, tone, annunciation. It is a manner of speaking you rarely find today. All nuanced elocution and determined word choice. Confident and comforting.

                After a while I really started to pay attention. And I started trying. As best I could. I wasn’t allowed to touch the stove or knives, so I concentrated on anything I saw that was a cold preparation with minimal chopping – vinaigrettes, mayonnaise, microwaved eggs. The latter had me freaking out and trying to clean up the mess in the microwave as quickly as possible before anyone got home. Mayonnaise became a pain for my friends later on. Not because it tasted bad, but because they complained I was giving them gout or high blood pressure. That may be so, but I’ll bet the mullets, fish not the haircut, would not have tasted the same without the mayonnaise aux fines herbes (Child 89). What I couldn’t make, I’d ask my mom to make. This led to some interesting interpretations. Let me tell you right now, you do not ever ask a Filipino woman to cook French food. Ever. At least not one that has never cooked French food before. Cassoulet (Child 401) is one of my favorite dishes. And I love my mom’s cooking. She can make lasagna like it’s nobody’s business. But I will never ever ask her to make cassoulet again. And if she ever does, I will never eat it. My brother may be too young to remember, but that was not a dish that came out very good. It would be nearly a decade before I ate cassoulet again, and then it was just exquisite.

                The cooking probably wasn’t the worst part for my long suffering mother. The worst part had to be the questions I’d ask because of what I watched. And it was not just confined to Julia’s show. There was also a series that went into working kitchens of restaurants around the country and Jacques Pepin. And each show left me asking, “But why?” Why did you have to sear meat? Why did they stick the meat in the oven? When my uncle makes steak, it’s on a grill, why did they do it on the stove and oven? Why? Why? Why? I wanted to know the answers to these questions, unfortunately my mom and the rest of my family had no answers. So I was left with questions without answers for a very, very long time.

                It truly surprised me in My Life In France, when Julia also stated she had questions. I knew she cooked. And I knew in an esoteric way that she had to constantly test and retest recipes as they went into her cookbooks, but it wasn’t until the book came out after her death that I realized that she was as exacting in her recipe making as many scientists are with their lab work. She wanted results that could be replicated and she asked question. She asked chefs and bakers, fishermen and scientists. Everyone who dealt with food she talked to for answers. If the old way of doing something didn’t work, and a new way was better, it was replaced. Even over Simone Beck’s cries of “Ce n’est pas française!”(Child 178). The answers were not just for her book, but for herself as well.

                It might have been Harold McGee’s On Food and Cooking: The science and lore of the kitchen that got me started on asking “why” in the kitchen, but it was Julia Child who got me interested in the kitchen in the first place. One of the greatest things Julia Child ever did in the kitchen was to get as many people as possible to divorce themselves from recipes and instead learn techniques. Who cares what the recipe is? If you know the technique you can riff a hundred variations and make something truly wonderful and remarkable for family and friends without stressing about having the right ingredients.

                Happy Birthday, Julia Child. You were truly remarkable. You were one of the original Gastrophysicists. And I thank you very much.

 

References

Child, Julia, Louisette Bertholle, Simone Beck. Mastering the art of French cooking. New York: Knopf, 1961.

Child, Julia, Alex Prud’homme. My life in France. New York: Knopf, 2006.

Roast Chicken

Roast chicken
Credit: JCW


1 4-5lb chicken cleaned.

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

Salt and pepper.

Various herbs and spices as you see fit.

Citrus as you see fit, sliced

  1. Preheat your oven to 475F (245C). Salt and pepper the chicken. Rub all over with the butter. Use all of the butter. Insert herbs, seasoning and citrus into cavity of the bird.
  2. Place bird into the oven for 25 minutes. Drop temperature to 400F (205C) and continue cooking until the juices of the bird run clear, when you poke a knife in the meatiest portion of the breast and thigh (or 160F/71C on instant read thermometer).
  3. Place on platter and tent foil over the bird to rest it for 10 minutes. Carve and serve.

This post has been viewed: 2844 time(s)

Tags:     
Previous: EMR - Electronic Medical Records
View Post List
Blog Comments
Page: 1
Follow the blog comments feed here.

Brian Krueger, PhD
Columbia University Medical Center
Rate Post:

Like 1 Dislike
Wed, Aug 15, 2012, 8:15 am CDT

Your posts always make me so hungry and its 9am! I saw that amazon now has reruns of "The French Chef" available for streaming.  It made me want to go back and check some of them out.  I remember watching her show when I was a kid for the same reason you started to: because her accent was so hilarious.


JaySeeDub
Dub C Med School
Rate Post:

Like 0 Dislike
Wed, Aug 15, 2012, 2:33 pm CDT

If it makes you feel any better, it could be worse. My roommates complain about expanding waistlines.


Brian Krueger, PhD
Columbia University Medical Center
Rate Post:

Like 0 Dislike
Wed, Aug 15, 2012, 4:25 pm CDT

I'd gladly take on that burden if you were my roomie ;)

Page: 1
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends