Ch-ch-ch-changes...

banner
You are not using a standards compliant browser. Because of this you may notice minor glitches in the rendering of this page. Please upgrade to a compliant browser for optimal viewing:
Firefox
Internet Explorer 7
Safari (Mac and PC)
Post Archive
2016 (0)2015 (3)2014 (2)
August (1)

TwitterOauth API delete tweets
Wednesday, August 27, 2014
January (1)

Illumina's $1000 Genome*
Wednesday, January 15, 2014
2013 (4)2012 (6)2011 (21)
October (7)August (3)July (1)

More Troubleshooting
Wednesday, July 13, 2011
June (1)

End to the sonication saga
Tuesday, June 7, 2011
May (1)April (2)March (4)

Thwart the NYtimes paywall
Thursday, March 17, 2011

Circle of life
Thursday, March 17, 2011

Curing a plague: Cryptocaryon irritans
Wednesday, March 9, 2011

Video: First new fish in 6 months!!
Wednesday, March 2, 2011
February (1)January (1)
2010 (13)
December (3)

The first step is the most important
Thursday, December 30, 2010

Have we really found a stem cell cure for HIV?
Wednesday, December 15, 2010

This paper saved my graduate career
Tuesday, December 14, 2010
November (3)

Valium or Sex: How do you like your science promotion
Tuesday, November 23, 2010

A wedding pic.
Tuesday, November 16, 2010

To rule by terror
Tuesday, November 9, 2010
October (2)September (5)

Hiccupping Hubris
Wednesday, September 22, 2010

A death in the family :(
Monday, September 20, 2010

The new lab fish!
Friday, September 10, 2010

What I wish I knew...Before applying to graduate school
Tuesday, September 7, 2010

Stopping viruses by targeting human proteins
Tuesday, September 7, 2010
Rate This Post
Total votes: 2
Blogger Profile

View All Posts

Brian Krueger, PhD
Columbia University Medical Center
New York NY USA

Brian Krueger is the owner, creator and coder of LabSpaces by night and Next Generation Sequencer by day. He is currently the Director of Genomic Analysis and Technical Operations for the Institute for Genomic Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. In his blog you will find articles about technology, molecular biology, and editorial comments on the current state of science on the internet.

My posts are presented as opinion and commentary and do not represent the views of LabSpaces Productions, LLC, my employer, or my educational institution.

twitter logo
Post Tags

youtube sequencing genetics technology conference wedding pictures not science contest science promotion outreach internet cheerleaders rock stars lab science tips and tricks chip-seq science politics herpesviruses
Blog RSS Feed
RSS Add to My Yahoo Add to Google
Recent Comments
Comment by rahat in Antineoplastons? You gotta be kidding me!

That is fantastic blog keep posting. mobdroapkdownload . . .Read More
Dec 18, 2016, 2:05pm
Comment by nedved1000 in Antineoplastons? You gotta be kidding me!

I appreciate you and hopping for some more informative posts. happy new year 2019 new year 20. . .Read More
Nov 28, 2016, 10:40am
Comment by Maxine in Antineoplastons? You gotta be kidding me!

The rolex replica accomplished quality, added than Swiss made, Replica watches awash are Japanese made. We advertise alone the Read More
Nov 09, 2016, 1:36am
Comment by nedved1000 in Antineoplastons? You gotta be kidding me!

very happy to read that nice and usefull content thanks for share. العاب فلاش العاب Read More
Oct 13, 2016, 4:50pm
Comment by Mike Montesinos in Antineoplastons? You gotta be kidding me!

And what about the 8,000 "patients" he has treated? - Mike Montesinos . . .Read More
Sep 01, 2016, 5:27am
Around the Network
Poking a barking dog with a big stick.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 355
Greedy vs. Curious - Which supervisory style are you?
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 68
Madwriting
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 49
A rant.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 40
Update - When a supervisor shoots themself in the foot.
Author: JaniceF | Comments: 70


View more Blog articles
Ch-ch-ch-changes...
Wednesday, May 29, 2013

It's been a long run and we have a strong readership of the press releases but sadly I no longer have the time or the interest to continue posting press releases on the site.  My additional work commitments here at Duke have really limited the amount of time I can devote to this and grabbing the press releases every night/morning for an hour or two just became tedious.  I'd like to spend my free time doing more creative things so hopefully I'll give my neglected blog some attention over the next few months.

To those who have been loyal followers of the press releases: Thanks for your devotion and continued support.  It does pain me to stop posting the press releases knowing they are served to nearly a million visitors a month, but I just do not have the time or desire to continue these activities.  I will, however, continue to post/link to mainstream news stories and blog posts I find interesting, so keep an eye on twitter and the right hand column here on the blogs.  I'll be adding a "from the web section" shortly.

The blogs will still be here for anyone that would like to use them as an outlet.  Just send me an email or contact me on twitter!

This post has been viewed: 3795 time(s)
Previous: A coming of age for PacBio and long read sequencing? #AGBT13
View Post List
Next: Illumina's $1000 Genome*
Blog Comments
Follow the blog comments feed here.
No comments recorded.
Add Comment?
Comments are closed 2 weeks after initial post.
Friends